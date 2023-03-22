Christiansburg resident talks Jeopardy! process

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman will be on Jeopardy! March 22.

“Last fall, they called and said, ‘What are you doing in the spring?’ and I said, ‘well, sometimes I’m practicing surgery on a horse but other times I’ll be available,’” Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine student and Jeopardy! contestant Karen Morris said.

She filmed her episode(s) of Jeopardy! in January.

“When you’re a contestant, and your episode begins, you look up at the board, and you find out what the categories are at the same time as the audience does,” she said.

Morris couldn’t give away any secrets but says the show tapes five episodes per day.

“We got to practice buzzing a little bit and kind of get the feel of it and shake off a little bit of that stage fright or starstruck feeling,” she said. “It was just so fun to be on the Alex Trebek Stage at Sony Pictures Studios.”

Morris says she’s excited to represent southwest Virginia and hopes to make everyone proud.

“It was so cool last night to see Johnny Gilbert saying my name, ‘tomorrow night, Karen Morris from Christiansburg,’” Morris said.

