Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Christiansburg resident talks Jeopardy! process

Karen Morris from Christiansburg appears on Jeopardy with host Ken Jennings March 22, 2023
Karen Morris from Christiansburg appears on Jeopardy with host Ken Jennings March 22, 2023(Jeopardy!)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman will be on Jeopardy! March 22.

“Last fall, they called and said, ‘What are you doing in the spring?’ and I said, ‘well, sometimes I’m practicing surgery on a horse but other times I’ll be available,’” Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine student and Jeopardy! contestant Karen Morris said.

She filmed her episode(s) of Jeopardy! in January.

“When you’re a contestant, and your episode begins, you look up at the board, and you find out what the categories are at the same time as the audience does,” she said.

Morris couldn’t give away any secrets but says the show tapes five episodes per day.

“We got to practice buzzing a little bit and kind of get the feel of it and shake off a little bit of that stage fright or starstruck feeling,” she said. “It was just so fun to be on the Alex Trebek Stage at Sony Pictures Studios.”

Morris says she’s excited to represent southwest Virginia and hopes to make everyone proud.

“It was so cool last night to see Johnny Gilbert saying my name, ‘tomorrow night, Karen Morris from Christiansburg,’” Morris said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Missing Franklin County girls found safe
Virginia Lottery winner Josh Orme
Amherst man wins $5 million by scratching lottery ticket
Karen Morris from Christiansburg appears on Jeopardy with host Ken Jennings March 22, 2023
Virginia Tech student competes on “Jeopardy!”
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

Montgomery Museum of Art and History
Montgomery Museum receives statewide museum award
Rabid skunk confirmed in Troutville
Third Street in Pulaski
Pulaski’s Third St. opens to two-way traffic
Olde Town Covington Presents Tea At The Market
Olde Town Covington Presents Tea At The Market