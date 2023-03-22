Danville Police Department has conversations with the community through ‘Coffee with a Cop’

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is having conversations with the community.

Coffee with a Cop is a monthly event where officers visit a local restaurant to talk to Danville residents and even visitors.

Wednesday morning, around 15 officers enjoyed coffee and breakfast at StateLine Diner.

The goal is to answer any questions, hear concerns, and strengthen relationships with community members.

“It’s always very positive,” said David Ferguson, Sergeant Over Community Engagement. “People call us to the side because they may have little simple questions that they don’t want to dial 911 for. They feel like they’re bothering the police, and I tell them all the time, ‘it’s no bother, we’d rather be safe than sorry.’”

Updates on the next Coffee with a Cop event will be on the Danville Police Department Facebook page.

