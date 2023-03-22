Birthdays
Detour in place due to fire in Hot Springs

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bath County Sheriff’s Office says a detour is in place due to a fire in downtown Hot Springs.

Northbound traffic is being detoured onto Jackson River Turnpike, Rt. 687 to Mountain Valley Road, and Rt. 39 east back onto US-220. Southbound traffic is being detoured on 220 North to Mountain Valley Road, Rt. 39 west to Jackson River Turnpike, Rt. 687 south to Main Street, Rt. 615.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

