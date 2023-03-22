Birthdays
A fire in downtown Hot Springs caused significant damage to a building with restaurants and apartments

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A building in downtown Hot Springs with two restaurants and apartment units is badly damaged after a fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters got on scene just after 4 a.m. and worked throughout the morning and early afternoon. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office says there is significant damage to the building housing the LDCO Restaurant & Bar and Jackson River Cafe.

The apartment units were short term rentals so no one is displaced.

The building’s owner explained they recently finished restoration projects before the fire happened and it is a devastating loss.

”We were so excited because this was going to be the first full season combined with the restoration of the hotel and the pools,” Pat Haynes said. “Our whole area has just really come back and we were excited, and then this has to happen. But we’ll rally.”

Two people were able to get out safely and were not hurt during the fire.

Virginia State Police will be investigating the cause.

