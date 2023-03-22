Friends and Family Restaurant fire investigation and rebuild update

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of Friends and Family Restaurant, have released an update and statement about what may have caused the fire that destroyed their building in February.

The owner’s restaurant released a statement Tuesday night saying the fire investigation was unable to pinpoint an exact starting point for the fire. However, it appears to have started within a wall and spread quickly through the attic.

The fire was then fueled by what was inside.

The family says many items inside were irreplaceable, but the memories live on. But now, the owners are looking to move forward.

The next process includes the demolition of what’s left of the structure.

They’re actively working on a floor plan for the new building and hope to have something drawn up and approved in the next few weeks.

They say the new layout will aim to continue to put their customers first. An outdoor seating area, gift shop, and private dining area for parties are all in the works.

Owners write that while the rebuilding process will be long they are optimistic that they’ll be up and running by early 2024.

The family also said in their statement they are grateful for all the support they’ve received from those near and far.

