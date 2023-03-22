Birthdays
Girl Scouts’ Tough Cookie Race is this weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline presents the 4th Annual Tough Cookie Race March 25.

This event supports Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council with a cross-country course at Greenfield Recreation Park in Botetourt County.

The 1-Mile Fun Run at begins at 9 a.m., the 5K at 9:45 a.m., with awards immediately after the races.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see Nikki Williams with the Girl Scouts chat about the event on 7@four.

