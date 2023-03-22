Coons appointed Superintendent of Public Instruction

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Lisa Coons Virginia’s 27th Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

Coons previously served as Tennessee’s Chief Academic Officer.

“Dr. Coons’ proven leadership will serve Virginia’s students, families, and teachers well and help make Virginia’s education system best-in-class,” Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said. “She has demonstrated success in addressing learning loss, creating and implementing evidence-based literacy policy and practices, and building strong partnerships with teachers, communities, school and division leaders, and parents.”

Youngkin also announced the appointment of Goochland County Superintendent Jeremy Raley as the Virginia Department of Education’s new chief of staff.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.