Coons appointed Superintendent of Public Instruction

Lisa Coons, appointed as Virginia's 27th Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Lisa Coons, appointed as Virginia's 27th Superintendent of Public Instruction.(Virginia Department of Education)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Lisa Coons Virginia’s 27th Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

Coons previously served as Tennessee’s Chief Academic Officer.

“Dr. Coons’ proven leadership will serve Virginia’s students, families, and teachers well and help make Virginia’s education system best-in-class,” Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said. “She has demonstrated success in addressing learning loss, creating and implementing evidence-based literacy policy and practices, and building strong partnerships with teachers, communities, school and division leaders, and parents.”

Youngkin also announced the appointment of Goochland County Superintendent Jeremy Raley as the Virginia Department of Education’s new chief of staff.

