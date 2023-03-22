Roanoke Fire-EMS offers Fire Station Foster Program for dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Fire-EMS Fire Station Foster Program started recently as a way to get adoptable dogs from the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection to visit their facilities and staff while they look for their forever homes.

Here @ Home welcomes Rachel Hale, Community Risk Reduction Specialist, to talk about the program and how the firefighters are enjoying having the pups around, and she introduces us to the newest foster, London.

If you’re interested in learning more about adopting a fire station foster, visit the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection 1or stop by! They are at 510 Baldwin Avenue in Roanoke; phone number is 540-344-4922.

