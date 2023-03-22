Lynchburg City Schools names new principal of E. C. Glass High

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City School Board approved the appointment of Dr. Daniel “Dani” J. Rule as the new principal of E. C. Glass High School Tuesday night.

Rule has served Lynchburg City Schools for the last 17 years as a teacher, administrator, and most recently principal for P. L. Dunbar Middle School for Innovation.

Rule holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Liberty University, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Lynchburg College, and a Doctorate of Education from the University of Lynchburg.

“During his tenure as a Lynchburg City Schools principal, Dr. Rule has demonstrated a consistent and visionary commitment to excellence for all students while generating a sense of partnership with the community,” said Dr. Crystal Edwards, Superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools.

“It was clear that our best candidate was right here in Lynchburg, and we look forward to all that E. C. Glass students, faculty, and staff will accomplish under his leadership,” Dr. Crystal Edwards added.

Rule will complete the school year at Dunbar while working with retiring E. C. Glass Principal, Rose Flaugher.

