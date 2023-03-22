Montgomery Museum receives statewide museum award

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is receiving state wide recognition for its art therapy program.

The museum received the 2023 Virginia Association of Museums Innovations Award.

The program “The Art of Happiness” brings a licensed art therapist to discuss self help tactics while experiencing art and museum exhibits through a partnership with LewisGale Hospital.

“This gives new avenues for people that maybe traditional therapy hasn’t worked,” Art Therapist Shelby Wynn said. “It kind of gives a voice to people that didn’t feel they had one.”

The Montgomery Museum’s Executive Director says he’s working on a plan to schedule more sessions in the coming months.

