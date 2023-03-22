Birthdays
Montgomery Museum receives statewide museum award

Montgomery Museum of Art and History
Montgomery Museum of Art and History(Janay Reece)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is receiving state wide recognition for its art therapy program.

The museum received the 2023 Virginia Association of Museums Innovations Award.

The program “The Art of Happiness” brings a licensed art therapist to discuss self help tactics while experiencing art and museum exhibits through a partnership with LewisGale Hospital.

“This gives new avenues for people that maybe traditional therapy hasn’t worked,” Art Therapist Shelby Wynn said. “It kind of gives a voice to people that didn’t feel they had one.”

The Montgomery Museum’s Executive Director says he’s working on a plan to schedule more sessions in the coming months.

