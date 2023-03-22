Birthdays
Ohtani fans Trout, Japan tops US 3-2 for WBC championship

Credit: WBSC (Courtesy MGN Graphics)
Credit: WBSC (Courtesy MGN Graphics)(Credit: WBSC (Courtesy MGN Graphics))
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in a matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan over the defending champion United States 3-2 for its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009.

Ohtani, the two-way star who has captivated fans across two continents, beat out an infield single in the seventh inning as a designated hitter, then walked down the left-field line to Japan’s bullpen to warm up for his third mound appearance of the tournament.

Trout, the U.S. captain and a three-time MVP, struck out on a full-count pitch.

