Open house will celebrate anniversary of Straight Street ministry
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An open house is scheduled for the afternoon of March 25 to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Roanoke’s Straight Street ministries and the opening of a new addition downtown to the student center.
Ministry Director Keith Farmer and Stacy Boris, Development and Volunteer Coordinator, stopped by 7@four to share information about the open house.
Click straightstreet.org for more information.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.