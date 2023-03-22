Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Open house will celebrate anniversary of Straight Street ministry

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An open house is scheduled for the afternoon of March 25 to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Roanoke’s Straight Street ministries and the opening of a new addition downtown to the student center.

Ministry Director Keith Farmer and Stacy Boris, Development and Volunteer Coordinator, stopped by 7@four to share information about the open house.

Click straightstreet.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Missing Franklin County girls found safe
Virginia Lottery winner Josh Orme
Amherst man wins $5 million by scratching lottery ticket
Karen Morris from Christiansburg appears on Jeopardy with host Ken Jennings March 22, 2023
Virginia Tech student competes on “Jeopardy!”
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

“I think our legacy is just the importance of community.”
Roanoke’s LGBTQ+ women’s history being documented, shared thanks to history project
Fourth Annual Tough Cookie Race This Weekend
Girl Scouts’ Tough Cookie Race is this weekend
Coffee with a Cop
Danville Police Department has conversations with the community through ‘Coffee with a Cop’
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Is your cat showing signs of pain?