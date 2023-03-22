Open house will celebrate anniversary of Straight Street ministry

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An open house is scheduled for the afternoon of March 25 to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Roanoke’s Straight Street ministries and the opening of a new addition downtown to the student center.

Ministry Director Keith Farmer and Stacy Boris, Development and Volunteer Coordinator, stopped by 7@four to share information about the open house.

Click straightstreet.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.