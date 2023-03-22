Birthdays
Pulaski’s Third St. opens to two-way traffic

Third Street in Pulaski
Third Street in Pulaski(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Third St. in Pulaski is now open to two-way traffic.

The town’s Project Engineer Scott Aust says this will create more ways for people to enter town. He says by having two-way traffic, this will help increase foot traffic downtown.

Eventually, Main Street will also be changed to two-way traffic.

“It just creates a better flow in and out of the downtown area,” Aust said. “It’s not one way in, one way out anymore. You have multiple, multiple ways, multiple directions.”

Aust says it’s important drivers pay attention to signage and new stop signs that have been placed downtown.

