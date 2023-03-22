Birthdays
Rockers Slaughter, Vixen set to play Dr Pepper Park

Rock bands Slaughter and Vixen set to perform at Dr Pepper Park
Rock bands Slaughter and Vixen set to perform at Dr Pepper Park(Dr Pepper Park)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The lineup for the Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series at Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke continues to evolve, with the addition of rock bands Slaughter and Vixen, set to perform Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Slaughter’s biggest radio hits came in 1990, with “Fly to the Angels” and “Up All Night.” Vixen, an all-female rock band, charted in the late ‘80s with “Edge of a Broken Heart” and “Cryin’.”

General admission is $35 in advance or $40 at the gate. Pit admission is $59 and the National Pools VIP Skybox seating is $149.

There will be a special meet-and-greet with both bands, have a professional photo taken with both bands and get their autographs. The meet-and-greet will take place before the concert, and space is limited. Click here for information on that session.

