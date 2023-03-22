Birthdays
Tea at the Market offered from Olde Town Covington

A new concept to promote the community of the Alleghany Highlands
Tea at the Market
Tea at the Market(Tea at the Market)
By Natalie Faunce
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Olde Town Covington is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes the revitalization and economic development of downtown Covington to enhance growth for the business community of the Alleghany Highlands.

Olde Town Covington (OTC) sponsors events and activities which provide entertainment, social interaction, educational experiences and tourism opportunities throughout the region. Jennifer Smith from Olde Town Covington, along with Jimmy Hogendobler, owner of Kanawha Cafe, join us on Here @ Home to talk about Tea at the Market, a new concept that was born out of an idea to promote businesses in the area.

Listen in on their conversation and how you can be a part of this event!

Tea at the Market Venue: Covington Farmers Market on Main Street (rain/poor weather location will be Good News Church on Main)

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Time: 10am - noon

