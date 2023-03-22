Birthdays
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways

47-year-old Melissa Dawn Trainer, arrested in Pulaski County.
47-year-old Melissa Dawn Trainer, arrested in Pulaski County.
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested in connection to the runaway of two juveniles in Franklin County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

47-year-old Melissa Dawn Trainer, the mother of one of the kids, and 57-year-old Thomas Anthony Morris were arrested.

Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were led to the Snowville area of the county, where Trainer was staying with Morris. Information obtained from that location led deputies to a home on Thaxton Road, where the kids were found.

Investigators determined the kids weren’t allowed to leave once they arrived at the Thaxton Road residence, due to the actions of Thomas Morris, who owned the home.

Trainer was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Obstruction of Justice, while Morris was charged with two counts of Abduction. Both are being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond. Morris’s mugshot hasn’t been made available.

Deputies say additional charges are forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation.

