Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Two children missing out of Stafford Co. believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

Credit: Virginia State Police
Credit: Virginia State Police(Credit: Virginia State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are looking for two children believed to be in “extreme danger” after an alleged abduction out of Stafford Co. at around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday. They were last seen on Courthouse Road.

An AMBER Alert was issued along with the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse on behalf of the Stafford Co. Sheriff’s Office.

“Abducted are Ragan Zion Crowder, black female, black hair, brown eyes, 6 years old, 4 foot tall, weighing 50 lbs, and Riley Zala Crowder, black female, black hair, brown eyes, 6 years old, 4 foot tall, weighing 42 lbs. Both children were last seen wearing pink long sleeved t-shirts with yellow smiley faces, blue ripped jeans, Nike shoes with pink swoosh markings and soles, and black jackets with white fur on the hood.”

Police say the kids are potentially with Rosa Lecretia Gregg who is described as meeting the following description: “black female, black hair with blond braids, brown eyes, 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 150 lbs, light blue shirt, dark green jacket, tan pants and black boots and glasses.”

The group is believed to be in a 2014 black Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia plates that read VCJ-5953. The last known location of the vehicle was in Rocky Mt., North Carolina.

Contact 540-658-4400 with information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Missing Franklin County girls found safe
Donald Kelley.
Alleghany sheriff says missing man may have been victim of foul play
Virginia Lottery winner Josh Orme
Amherst man wins $5 million by scratching lottery ticket
Scattered showers possible tomorrow.
A warm front bring spotty showers Wednesday

Latest News

VA Realtors Report
VA Realtors Report
Roanoke College students and staff joined members of "Black in Appalachia" to hear and see the...
Community Archiving for Black Appalachia
The former Vice President says a decision about a potential 2024 presidential bid will come by...
Former Vice President Pence Speaks At Washington & Lee
Credit: WBSC (Courtesy MGN Graphics)
Ohtani fans Trout, Japan tops US 3-2 for WBC championship