Two children missing out of Stafford Co. believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are looking for two children believed to be in “extreme danger” after an alleged abduction out of Stafford Co. at around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday. They were last seen on Courthouse Road.

An AMBER Alert was issued along with the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse on behalf of the Stafford Co. Sheriff’s Office.

“Abducted are Ragan Zion Crowder, black female, black hair, brown eyes, 6 years old, 4 foot tall, weighing 50 lbs, and Riley Zala Crowder, black female, black hair, brown eyes, 6 years old, 4 foot tall, weighing 42 lbs. Both children were last seen wearing pink long sleeved t-shirts with yellow smiley faces, blue ripped jeans, Nike shoes with pink swoosh markings and soles, and black jackets with white fur on the hood.”

Police say the kids are potentially with Rosa Lecretia Gregg who is described as meeting the following description: “black female, black hair with blond braids, brown eyes, 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 150 lbs, light blue shirt, dark green jacket, tan pants and black boots and glasses.”

The group is believed to be in a 2014 black Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia plates that read VCJ-5953. The last known location of the vehicle was in Rocky Mt., North Carolina.

Contact 540-658-4400 with information.

