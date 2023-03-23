Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

AP source: Steve Apostolopoulos joins bidding for Commanders

Washington Commanders logo
Washington Commanders logo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has joined the bidding for the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Apostolopoulos joins groups led by Josh Harris and Tilman Fertitta in getting approved by the league to bid on the team.

Longtime owner Dan Snyder and wife Tanya hired a firm in November to look into selling part or all of the Commanders.

The upcoming owners meeting in Arizona has been considered a pertinent time to have a sale approved.

Three-quarters of the owners must approve any sale.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
Thomas Morris/Hunter and Melissa Trainer mugshots
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways
Dennis Martin, charged in connection with the deaths of five horses and a dog allegedly at the...
Juvenile faces extra charges in Appomattox horse deaths; man also charged
Front brings more rain showers later Friday into Saturday.
Move over spring! Summer-like air continues through the weekend

Latest News

Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
March Madness: Sweet 16 begins from NYC to Las Vegas
Fans came out to sendoff the Virginia Tech Women's Basketball team as they head to Seattle for...
Fans cheer on Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball as team departs for Seattle
Virginia Tech Hokies Head To Seattle For Sweet Sixteen
Virginia Tech Hokies Head To Seattle For Sweet Sixteen
Virginia Tech Hokies Head To Seattle
Virginia Tech Hokies Head To Seattle