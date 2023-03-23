Botetourt County welcoming brewery to Daleville

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - New Belgium Brewing has announced it has struck an agreement to acquire the Constellation Brands facility in the Botetourt Center at Greenfield in Daleville, according to Botetourt County.

“New Belgium Brewing is a nationally recognized name, and we are excited to learn more about the production plans of New Belgium brands right here in Botetourt County,” says Botetourt County Director of Economic Development Ken McFadyen.

The New Belgium Brewing agreement is to acquire Constellation Brands’ 259,000-square-foot production brewery, according to the company. This agreement pertains to the facility itself and will include offers for continued employment by New Belgium for all current employees. The deal is expected to close in early May.

New Belgium Brewing says the acquisition will expand New Belgium’s existing production capacity to help meet growing demand for its craft beer portfolio, including Voodoo Ranger. Upon completion of the deal, New Belgium plans to immediately commence brewing at Daleville, focusing on Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA.

The transaction will also benefit the community, says the company, ensuring the continued operation of the state-of-the-art Daleville facility. All of Daleville’s approximately 60 workers will be offered a “seamless transition to New Belgium employment at equal or greater pay than before. A certified B Corporation, New Belgium’s compensation package – which includes a $20 per hour internal minimum wage, benefits like annual profit-sharing, high quality health insurance, paid sabbaticals at 10- and 20-year anniversaries, and more – will bring an immediate positive impact to Daleville.”

“For a company growing as fast as New Belgium, there’s no challenge more urgent than boosting our ability to make enough beer to meet growing demand,” said New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer. “We’re excited to join the Daleville community, and we’re confident this facility and its local team will help us fuel our growth for the foreseeable future. We greatly appreciate the partnership we’ve seen from distributors and retailers over the past several months as we’ve worked to find a solution.”

New Belgium donates $1 per barrel of beer sold to support social and environmental causes, according to the company, especially those close to home. New Belgium leaders say they will get acquainted with the community in and around Daleville and expand the company’s grants program to support positive impact in the region.

“The Roanoke Region has built a strong reputation for its craft brewery culture. New Belgium’s announcement in Botetourt County adds to our strong food and beverage cluster and brings incredible energy to what we’re doing here,” said John Hull, Executive Director at the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “We’re sure this will be a great fit as New Belgium shares our community values of outdoor recreation and livability.”

