Brush fire spreads to house in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews are working a brush fire that has spread to a vacant home in Rocky Mount, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety.

The fire was reported about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue, with Rocky Mount Fire and other agencies fighting the fire.

There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire, or how long fire crews will be on scene.

