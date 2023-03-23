Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Brush fire spreads to house in Rocky Mount

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews are working a brush fire that has spread to a vacant home in Rocky Mount, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety.

The fire was reported about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue, with Rocky Mount Fire and other agencies fighting the fire.

There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire, or how long fire crews will be on scene.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
Thomas Morris/Hunter and Melissa Trainer mugshots
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways
Dennis Martin, charged in connection with the deaths of five horses and a dog allegedly at the...
Juvenile faces extra charges in Appomattox horse deaths; man also charged
Front brings more rain showers later Friday into Saturday.
Move over spring! Summer-like air continues through the weekend

Latest News

How safe is your money?
Chickpea Salad
Here @ Home shows off chickpea salad recipe
Roanoke's Downtown Ambassador program is beginning to make a difference.
Downtown Ambassadors clean up downtown Roanoke
Chronic Wasting Disease
DWR addresses concerns over Chronic Wasting Disease