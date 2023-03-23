Here @ Home shows off chickpea salad recipe
An easy, make ahead, salad for the entire family
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen with Chef Jeff Bland to make a salad - that’s actually better the next day!
Follow this recipe - or make it your own - and enjoy!
Roasted Chickpeas
1 Can Chick Peans, Drained and Washed
1 to 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Salt and Pepper
Other Flavors or Seasonings to taste
In a bowl, add the chickpeas, olive oil, seasoning and toss. Place on a roasting pan and bake into golden brown. Cool and enjoy.
Kale Salad
Juice of 2 lemons Olive Oil as needed, about ¼ Cup Salt and Pepper to taste
1 Large Bunch Fresh Kale, washed, large stems removed and torn into small pieces.
¼ Cup Shredded Carrots
Toss together all ingredients.
Marinate for 2 hours to overnight.
Serve with Roasted Chickpeas.
Feel free to garnish as you like with grilled chicken or tuna, tomatoes, olives, cheese, etc.
