Here @ Home shows off chickpea salad recipe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen with Chef Jeff Bland to make a salad - that’s actually better the next day!

Roasted Chickpeas

1 Can Chick Peans, Drained and Washed

1 to 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper

Other Flavors or Seasonings to taste

In a bowl, add the chickpeas, olive oil, seasoning and toss. Place on a roasting pan and bake into golden brown. Cool and enjoy.

Kale Salad

Juice of 2 lemons Olive Oil as needed, about ¼ Cup Salt and Pepper to taste

1 Large Bunch Fresh Kale, washed, large stems removed and torn into small pieces.

¼ Cup Shredded Carrots

Toss together all ingredients.

Marinate for 2 hours to overnight.

Serve with Roasted Chickpeas.

Feel free to garnish as you like with grilled chicken or tuna, tomatoes, olives, cheese, etc.

