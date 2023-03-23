Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

College students say they are struggling with stress, study says

FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.
FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some U.S. college students say they’re having trouble coping with their class loads.

According to a study from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, two out of every five undergraduates say they often have emotional stress issues.

More than 40% of those who responded say they thought about dropping out of school because of their problems.

Researchers also say that the number of college students who say they suffer from anxiety and depression has been on the rise for years and that it’s been increasing more steadily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings are based on 12,000 men and women who had yet to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
Thomas Morris/Hunter and Melissa Trainer mugshots
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways
Dennis Martin, charged in connection with the deaths of five horses and a dog allegedly at the...
Juvenile faces extra charges in Appomattox horse deaths; man also charged
Front brings more rain showers later Friday into Saturday.
Temperatures soar today with a mountain shower

Latest News

The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system.
Boys stuck in sewer call 911
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
March Madness: Sweet 16 begins from NYC to Las Vegas
Deadly attacks are seen in two Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine: Russia attacks cities
Racks of clothing for kids of all sizes, as well as maternity clothes
LFA Kids Consignment Sale Running All Weekend at Berglund Center