DWR addresses concerns over Chronic Wasting Disease

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is an always-fatal neurological disease that affects deer (including elk and moose).

There currently is no treatment and no cure. CWD is not caused by a bacteria or virus, but rather a prion, similar to mad cow disease. It was first discovered in 1967 in Colorado, and was detected in Virginia for the first time in 2009 in Frederick County.

As of today, CWD has been detected in 13 counties in Virginia. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has a goal of understanding the status of the disease in Virginia and preventing its further spread. Here @ Home welcomes Alexandra Lombard, a DWR Wildlife Health Coordinator to talk about the work they’re doing with hunters, taxidermists, processors, and the general public to educate them about CWD.

Listen in on our conversation to learn how to detect if a deer is infected with CWD and how, for the upcoming hunting season, Patrick County will be added to DMA3 which currently includes Montgomery, Pulaski, Floyd, and Carroll counties and all cities and towns within them.

