Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

DWR addresses concerns over Chronic Wasting Disease

How to know if a deer has chronic wasting disease
Chronic Wasting Disease
Chronic Wasting Disease(Chronic Wasting Disease)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is an always-fatal neurological disease that affects deer (including elk and moose).

There currently is no treatment and no cure. CWD is not caused by a bacteria or virus, but rather a prion, similar to mad cow disease. It was first discovered in 1967 in Colorado, and was detected in Virginia for the first time in 2009 in Frederick County.

As of today, CWD has been detected in 13 counties in Virginia. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has a goal of understanding the status of the disease in Virginia and preventing its further spread. Here @ Home welcomes Alexandra Lombard, a DWR Wildlife Health Coordinator to talk about the work they’re doing with hunters, taxidermists, processors, and the general public to educate them about CWD.

Listen in on our conversation to learn how to detect if a deer is infected with CWD and how, for the upcoming hunting season, Patrick County will be added to DMA3 which currently includes Montgomery, Pulaski, Floyd, and Carroll counties and all cities and towns within them.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
Thomas Morris/Hunter and Melissa Trainer mugshots
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways
Dennis Martin, charged in connection with the deaths of five horses and a dog allegedly at the...
Juvenile faces extra charges in Appomattox horse deaths; man also charged
Front brings more rain showers later Friday into Saturday.
Move over spring! Summer-like air continues through the weekend

Latest News

How safe is your money?
Chickpea Salad
Here @ Home shows off chickpea salad recipe
Roanoke's Downtown Ambassador program is beginning to make a difference.
Downtown Ambassadors clean up downtown Roanoke
A photo of a fire truck.
Brush fire spreads to house in Rocky Mount