EARLY YEARS: Families can stock up on clothes, shoes, toys and more at the LFA Kids Consignment Sale

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The LFA Kids Consignment Sale began 20 years ago as a way of giving back to the community.

“For all these moms that either their kids outgrow things, or they don’t want to spend a whole lot of money, it’s gently used, name brand stuff and we’ve been around for many, many years,” says Crystal Lawhorn, one of the organizers who work to bring the event to Roanoke every year.

Shoppers can get great deals clothing, shoes, decor and more, while sellers can turn closet clutter into cash.

LFA sells only gently used or nearly new items. Even some you might not think of.

“We’ll have sport equipment from baseballs to fishing objects to soccer balls to roller skates,” says Lawhorn.

The sale’s popularity also shows in these times of inflation, there’s a movement toward shopping locally and frugally.

“Our numbers have risen each sale, and I think it’s because they come and see, we do have name brands. Under Armour, Nike. I know there’s a couple of Nike Jordan tennis shoes out there. I mean, who is wanting to pay $180 for a pair, when these are tagged for like, $25.00,” says Lawhorn.

And during these times when everything is costing more, every dollar saved counts.

“I have kids myself, so shopping these events, it’s life changing,” says Lawhorn.

The LFA Kids Consignment Sale runs through Sunday, the 26th at the Berglund Special Events Center. Shopping hours vary.

For more details you can call 540-525-1446.

