Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

EARLY YEARS: Families can stock up on clothes, shoes, toys and more at the LFA Kids Consignment Sale

Organizers put it long hours to pull off the massive sale every year
Organizers put it long hours to pull off the massive sale every year(WDBJ7)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The LFA Kids Consignment Sale began 20 years ago as a way of giving back to the community.

“For all these moms that either their kids outgrow things, or they don’t want to spend a whole lot of money, it’s gently used, name brand stuff and we’ve been around for many, many years,” says Crystal Lawhorn, one of the organizers who work to bring the event to Roanoke every year.

Shoppers can get great deals clothing, shoes, decor and more, while sellers can turn closet clutter into cash.

LFA sells only gently used or nearly new items. Even some you might not think of.

“We’ll have sport equipment from baseballs to fishing objects to soccer balls to roller skates,” says Lawhorn.

The sale’s popularity also shows in these times of inflation, there’s a movement toward shopping locally and frugally.

“Our numbers have risen each sale, and I think it’s because they come and see, we do have name brands. Under Armour, Nike. I know there’s a couple of Nike Jordan tennis shoes out there. I mean, who is wanting to pay $180 for a pair, when these are tagged for like, $25.00,” says Lawhorn.

And during these times when everything is costing more, every dollar saved counts.

“I have kids myself, so shopping these events, it’s life changing,” says Lawhorn.

The LFA Kids Consignment Sale runs through Sunday, the 26th at the Berglund Special Events Center. Shopping hours vary.

For more details you can call 540-525-1446, or click on this link.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
Thomas Morris/Hunter and Melissa Trainer mugshots
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways
Dennis Martin, charged in connection with the deaths of five horses and a dog allegedly at the...
Juvenile faces extra charges in Appomattox horse deaths; man also charged
Karen Morris from Christiansburg appears on Jeopardy with host Ken Jennings March 22, 2023
Virginia Tech student competes on “Jeopardy!”

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin will first visit Virginia High School to hold a fentanyl listening session with...
Va Gov. Youngkin to visit Bristol, Abingdon on Thursday
Roanoke Police Chief Talks Upcoming New Role, Reflects On Time With RPD
Roanoke Police Chief Talks Upcoming New Role, Reflects On Time With RPD
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer
Our high temperatures climb to near 80F today and the lower 80s on Friday.
Thursday March 23, Morning FastCast