How safe is your money?

After two banks failed, many people are concerned about the safety of their money
(MGN Online)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many of us are wondering how safe is our money after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed recently.

So, where can you safely invest your money?

Some people have been asking their local banks about the situation and whether their money is safe or insured by the federal government.

Here @ Home welcomes Paul Phillips, President and CEO of Freedom First Credit Union, to talk about the situation, how safe our money is in banks right now and if we could see other big banks fail.

Listen in on our conversation as we help you protect your investments.

