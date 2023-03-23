Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday.

Virginia State Police say the remains of Stormie Markland, 38 of Rockbridge, were discovered March 22, 2023, along Hopper Creek Road in Rockbridge County. The body was lying over a hillside off the road.

Markland had been reported missing/endangered March 20, 2023, by family members. The investigation determined Markland had died under violent circumstances, according to state police. The remains have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Western District to determine the cause of death.

VSP Special Agents identified Leland David Johnson, 44, as a possible suspect. He was located at a family member’s home and questioned by state police, who then consulted with the Rockbridge County Commonwealth’s Attorney and arrested him. He is in the Rockbridge County Jail without bond. A mugshot is forthcoming.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.