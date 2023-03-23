Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Moose rescued after falling into frozen lake in Alaska

A group of friends rescues a moose after she fell through the ice of a lake near Wasilla.
By Joe Kinneen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A moose was rescued after it fell into a frozen lake in Alaska, KTUU reports.

Late Monday night, Donna Lorenzen heard her dogs barking on her property but it was too dark to see outside, so she did not investigate the disturbance until the next day.

She discovered a moose had broken through the ice on a lake outside of her house and was trapped.

She texted her son, Joe Lorenzen, to let him know what had happened.

Immediately, he sprang into action and rallied his friends together in his pickup truck with a couple of tow straps.

“I was there in the shop working — welding up stuff — and I got a phone call from Joe saying ‘Hey, dude, there’s moose that needs help,’” Kyler Mortensen said.

When they arrived on the scene, the group was eager to get to work on freeing the moose. One of the men fell through the ice trying to reach the moose.

“He actually fell in the water because he was just running so fast and was just gung ho,” Joe Lorenzen said.

Once the group of friends was prepared, they managed to tie a tow strap around the moose and drag it out of the water.

“She was just so exhausted, and just cold, that it almost appeared that she should have already passed,” Joe Lorenzen said.

Once the moose was out of the water and in a safe place, they started warming it with their hands and provided hay for nourishment.

The moose was weak from her overnight struggle and laid down for a while as the crew provided comfort.

“She was just kind of like looking up at me and that’s when I just kept nurturing her and I gave her a big kiss, and I said, ‘OK mama, you got this,’” Joe Lorenzen said.

When the moose looked like it was doing better and could be left alone, the men piled back up in the truck and went about their day.

Later, Joe Lorenzen returned to check on the moose. He said he found her trying to get into a bedding position.

He helped her back onto her right position and said about an hour later, she was seen eating from the trees at the edge of the lake.

It was the second time this winter that a bystander pulled a moose out of a lake in the Southcentral Alaska region, following a lake rescue in Anchorage in January.

The Department of Fish and Game has advised the public in the past to avoid encounters with wildlife, even if it means abandoning a helpless animal.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
Thomas Morris/Hunter and Melissa Trainer mugshots
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways
Dennis Martin, charged in connection with the deaths of five horses and a dog allegedly at the...
Juvenile faces extra charges in Appomattox horse deaths; man also charged
Front brings more rain showers later Friday into Saturday.
Move over spring! Summer-like air continues through the weekend

Latest News

FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.
Authorities: 1 person fatally shot during rescue of migrants
People walk in front of the courthouse past cameras and equipment set up by the media ahead of...
AP source: Trump grand jury hearing other matters Thursday
An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot...
Off-duty pilot helps land Southwest flight after captain suffers medical emergency
How safe is your money?
Chickpea Salad
Here @ Home shows off chickpea salad recipe