One dead in Bedford County crash

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday afternoon in Bedford County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. on Route 460, just west of Heightview Drive in Bedford County.

A 65-year-old woman was driving her Jeep east on Route 460 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Vicki Bailey Crews, 64, of Alta Vista was a passenger in the Jeep. She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she later died. Troopers say Crews was wearing her seatbelt.

Virginia State Police say the driver was also hurt in the crash and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no charges pending.

