Pizza shop owners share stories on entrepreneurship

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of a pizza franchise in Blacksburg have stories to share about being business owners.

Your Pie owners Dawn Holsea and Renee Gooding, who are sisters, dropped by 7@four to share their tales of entrepreneurship.

Your Pie Blacksburg is at 608 University City Blvd, and is open Monday-Wednesday 11AM-8PM and Thursday-Sunday 11AM-9PM.

For more information, click yourpie.com/locations/blacksburg/ and facebook.com/yourpieblacksburg/.

