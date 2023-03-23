Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Police: 6 construction workers killed in work-zone crash on highway in Maryland

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in...
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in Maryland.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Six people were killed when a passenger vehicle crashed into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers, Maryland State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the work zone on northbound Interstate 695 at Security Boulevard in the Woodlawn area around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash, police said in a news release.

Emergency medical service personnel pronounced six people, all of them workers, dead at the scene, and the driver of the car was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center, police said.

The preliminary investigation found that the vehicle went between the jersey walls of the work zone for unknown reasons and hit multiple workers before overturning, police said. The driver’s identity is currently unknown.

Late Wednesday, police said investigators believe a second vehicle that stayed at the scene may have also been involved in the crash.

The collision closed the beltway in both directions for hours, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles the city. Baltimore County Fire Department officials called the crash “extremely serious” and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski called the crash horrific.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash,” he wrote in a tweet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police didn’t release the names of those who were killed pending the notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Missing Franklin County girls found safe
Virginia Lottery winner Josh Orme
Amherst man wins $5 million by scratching lottery ticket
Karen Morris from Christiansburg appears on Jeopardy with host Ken Jennings March 22, 2023
Virginia Tech student competes on “Jeopardy!”
Thomas Morris/Hunter and Melissa Trainer mugshots
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways

Latest News

Roanoke City Council member Stephanie Moon Reynolds is excited for the two new assistant city...
Roanoke City Council member welcomes new assistant city managers, talks search for new police chief
FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy...
Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute
Virginia Tech Hokies Head To Seattle For Sweet Sixteen
Virginia Tech Hokies Head To Seattle For Sweet Sixteen
Roanoke Police Chief Talks Upcoming New Role
Roanoke Police Chief Talks Upcoming New Role
Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman will become one of three assistant city manager's in July....
Roanoke Police Chief talks upcoming new role, reflects on time with RPD