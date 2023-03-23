Radford City Schools altering elementary schedule for 2023-2024

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford School System is altering its school start times next year for the district’s elementary schools.

“A salary raise is nice, and enhancing the benefits is also nice, but what we’re hearing from them more than anything is they need time,” Radford Schools Superintendent Rob Graham said.

Starting next school year, elementary school students will hit the books later Wednesdays and Thursdays to give teachers more time for planning and meetings.

“We really are looking out for what’s in the best interest of our staff too, but mostly our students because they’re going to plan and have time to plan even stronger lessons than they already do, and that’s going to have a very positive impact on our children,” Graham said.

This new elementary schedule will mimic what the middle and high school is already doing.

“It’s been popular with our students, staff and community members for the most part,” Graham said. “From what we hear, they generally have a lot more planning time, because they have these two-day late starts.”

Some parents are upset with the changes and the difficulties this will create for childcare.

“We understand that that can be frustrating, but we are trying to come up with options for that and right now we have three,” Graham said. “We actually just met today with the YMCA of Virginia Tech and we’re going to work with them to see if we can provide early morning opportunities for tutoring and remediation for those families that are in need of that type of services.”

Doors at the elementary schools will open at 9:55 a.m. and the tardy bell will ring at 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.

