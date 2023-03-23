Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

VIDEO: Reward upped to $10k in 2017 Danville homicide

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Danville PD Release) - Danville Crime Stoppers has allotted reward money in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get a conviction in an unsolved homicide from 2017. Crime Stoppers is now offering an additional $2,500, making it $10,000 in total for a tip that leads to someone being convicted.

The FBI announced in 2021 $7,500, “for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for the armed robbery and homicide of Mr. Tahir Mahmud.”

Sept. 12, 2017, Mahmud was shot and killed at Joy Food Store in the 500 block of Riverside Drive. Danville Police also determined the store had been robbed.

Initial information indicated a male was seen leaving the store around the time of the murder and robbery, according to police. The person was described as Black, slender, and wearing Unique jeans.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. You can also approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or via TIPS.FBI.GOV with information that may lead to the identification of this person.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
Thomas Morris/Hunter and Melissa Trainer mugshots
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways
Dennis Martin, charged in connection with the deaths of five horses and a dog allegedly at the...
Juvenile faces extra charges in Appomattox horse deaths; man also charged
Front brings more rain showers later Friday into Saturday.
Temperatures soar today with a mountain shower

Latest News

Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Rockbridge County
Tip Video for Murder of Tahir Mahmud - Danville PD
Tip Video for Murder of Tahir Mahmud - Danville PD
Racks of clothing for kids of all sizes, as well as maternity clothes
LFA Kids Consignment Sale Running All Weekend at Berglund Center
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk