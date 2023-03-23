Birthdays
Stony Creek home destroyed in fire

Stony Creek house fire.
Stony Creek house fire.(Wintergreen Fire & Rescue)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINTERGREEN, Va. (WDBJ) - A Stony Creek home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night, according to the Wintergreen Fire & Rescue Department.

Crews say the fire was reported at 7:44 p.m. and the house was described as being “fully engulfed” in flames.

The owners of the home were traveling and crews weren’t able to get in contact with them Wednesday night.

The fire is under investigation but no foul play is suspected. No injuries were reported to civilians or fire personnel.

The home has been deemed a total loss.

