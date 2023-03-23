Teenager dead after shooting on Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenager is dead after a shooting early Thursday afternoon.

Lynchburg Police Department says at about 1 p.m. they received a shots fired call in the 1100-block of 16th Street. Officers say when they arrived they found a car that had crashed into a utility pole with a shooting victim inside.

The victim was a 16-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The shooting caused a lockout for Dunbar Middle and R.S. Payne Elementary schools until police confirmed there was no threat to students and staff.

Police say at this time there is no suspect information.

The 1100-block of 16th Street is shut down until AEP finishes repairing the damaged utility pole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

