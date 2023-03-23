TSA is hiring agents for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TSA is seeking to hire officers to work at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Officials say they are trying to prepare for the busy spring and summer seasons.

“It’s a great first step for getting into the federal government. It’s also a great retirement job if you’re looking to do something part-time,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. “And the mission, the mission is critical for the whole nation. You’re doing your part in serving the public in making sure people get to their destination safely and their home safely.”

Thursday, representatives held an informational meeting at Williamson Road Library. The next recruiting event is April 20 starting at 10:30 a.m. The library is at 3837 Williamson Road NW in Roanoke.

There are openings for full- and part-time positions as TSA officers at Roanoke with a starting annual salary of $36,820.99 for full-time positions. The part-time salary is $17.64 an hour. All new hires will receive a $1,000 hiring bonus--$500 upon starting and another $500 upon completion of their first full year on the job.

You must be U.S. citizens or nationals who are at least 18 years old who have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent to apply. Officials encourage applicants to apply online in advance of attending one of the events to speed up the hiring process.

