Va Gov. Youngkin to visit Bristol, Abingdon on Thursday

ABINGON/BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will stop by Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia on Thursday.

Gov. Youngkin will first visit Virginia High School in Bristol to hold a fentanyl listening session with teachers and students.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, fatal fentanyl overdoses began rising in Virginia in 2013.

With drug overdoses becoming a leading cause of drug death in Virginia, Gov. Youngkin, lawmakers, and experts agree it needs to be addressed.

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, Secretary of Health of Human Resources John Littel, and other legislators will join Youngkin and listen to stories from students and teachers impacted by the fentanyl crisis.

A Narcan training session will follow.

The governor will later visit Abingdon for a ceremonial bill-signing event that will focus on legislation passed to deliver policy initiatives outlined in the ‘All American All-The-Above Energy Plan’ during the 2023 General Assembly session.

The ceremonial signing will be held at the Energy DELTA Lab at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator in Abingdon beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.