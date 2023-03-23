Virginia Tech to vote on tuition and fees next month

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will make a decision on next year’s tuition and fees in April.

University spokesperson Mark Owczarski says usually, the tuition is set in March, but the state budget process is affecting the timeline this year.

The board will decide on tuition increases from 0 percent to 4.9 percent and fee increases from 0 percent to 8.8 percent.

“We want to find the right balance between affordability and value, and what I mean by affordability is even a slight increase of a fee or tuition will have real dollar impacts on families, and we recognize that,” Owczarski said.

Owczarski says in the last five years at Virginia Tech, inflation has gone up by over 20 percent and tuition has increased by less than 10 percent.

The vote will be April 21.

