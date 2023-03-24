Birthdays
3-on-3 Wheelchair Basketball Tournament held this weekend

Toy Like Me at Roanoke College is hosting this annual event
Wheelchair basketball
Wheelchair basketball
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Toy Like Me at Roanoke College is hosting its annual 3-on-3 Wheelchair Basketball Tournament Sunday, March 26 at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bast Center, Roanoke College. The event is a benefit for Wheel Love of Roanoke Valley.

Wheel Love is a spinal cord injury support group based out of Southwest VA designed to enable past and current spinal cord injury patients/families, physicians and clinicians to come together and offer support, counsel, educate and have FUN!!

John Edmunds and Kellen Smith from Wheel Love, along with Tori Falb, Student Vice President of Toy Like Me Club at Roanoke College, join us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the tournament and this organization.

