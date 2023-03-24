Birthdays
Ballad Brewing and The Fashion Haus to host Women’s History Month event

Ballad Brewing Women's Day IPA
Ballad Brewing Women's Day IPA(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Danville businesses are partnering to celebrate Women’s History Month with the community.

Ballad Brewing and The Fashion Haus are hosting “Brews with the Haus Fashion Show” this Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Fashion Haus is a woman-owned business and their show will include local designers.

The women of the Ballad Brewing family brewed and created a beer called Women’s Day IPA.

A portion of the proceeds from each pint sold will be donated to Haven of the Dan River Region to support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“It’s a really cool, very unique event that also addresses a couple of really important causes,” said Austin Bunn, Ballad Brewing business manager.

“It helps build community and helps showcase the arts that are here and the designers that are here,” said Jameel Austin, Ballad Brewing marketing specialist.

Admission is $10 and all proceeds from admission will go toward the nonprofit, Haus of Fashion.

