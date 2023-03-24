Carilion Children’s awarded $35k from Guns & Hoses Hockey

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke Valley Guns & Hoses Release) - Roanoke Valley Guns & Hoses raised just over $40,000 during the 19th annual hockey game in January 2023, with $35,000 going to Carilion Children’s Hematology & Oncology, according to Guns & Hoses organizers. The extra $5,000 went to pay for use of the Berglund Center and operational costs of the game.

Roanoke Valley Guns & Hoses Hockey was established in 2004, pitting local Law Enforcement against local IAFF Firefighters in a competitive hockey game to raise money for local charity. For 17 years, the game supported the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Over the last 2 years, however, donations have gone to a local charity of choice.

When Guns & Hoses found out there was a local girl who was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, it seemed like a natural fit, said organizers, to focus on pediatric cancer for the 2023 event. The hockey player, Makayla, received her treatments in Roanoke at Carilion Children’s Hematology and Oncology practice, and it was selected as the charity of choice in her honor.

Autoplay Caption

Before this year’s event, Guns & Hoses raised more than $460,000 for charity with more than 90,000 people attending the games. This year’s game was one of the largest, with a sell-out crowd of more than 8,000 fans, and the organization was able to raise just over $40,000, reaching the goal of surpassing half a million dollars raised since establishing the event.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.