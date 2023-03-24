Birthdays
Christiansburg hosting stream cleanup

Christiansburg stream cleanup day
Christiansburg stream cleanup day(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is looking for some help cleaning a stream Saturday.

The Diamond Hills Stream cleanup will start at 9 a.m. March 25.

The town is asking for volunteers to help clean trash to protect the stream. Bags and gloves will be provided to volunteers.

This is one of two annual stream cleanup events.

“There is a fair amount of trash that blows into the streams,” Environmental Program Supervisor Patricia Colatosti. “If the trash stays in the streams it can do things like it blocks the stream bottom, so a lot of those insect larva don’t have a place to live and then that affects the whole food chain. If you like coming out and seeing birds and listening to frogs or salamanders or even seeing fish in the streams, the trash doesn’t help.”

Anyone can volunteer but children must be accompanied by an adult.

