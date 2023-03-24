Birthdays
Creativity, artistry on display at Stars Over the Blue Ridge Quilt Show

Over 225 quilts are on view at the Berglund Center along with special exhibits for the Stars...
Over 225 quilts are on view at the Berglund Center along with special exhibits for the Stars over the Blue Ridge Quilt Show(WDBJ7)
By Kristin Hodges
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star Quilters Guild is presenting the Stars over the Blue Ridge quilt show Friday and Saturday. It is at the Berglund Center Friday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are over 225 quilts on view, along with special exhibits. One is by featured artist Karin Tauber, the second celebrates .

Sarah Baumgardner, publicity chair for the guild, says that anyone could enter a quilt in the show. She said visitors can explore some of the many different styles of quilting from traditional, modern to art quilts.

Daily at 10 a.m. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., there will be bed turning presentations. That is a narrated talk featuring quilts from antique to modern. Attendees will hear the story behind the quilt and the quilter. At 2 p.m., quilts made by Roanoke Quilts of Valor stitchers will be presented to veterans to honor their service.

There are also vendors where fabric, tools, barn quilts and more are for sale.

Tickets are $10 for sale at the door and are valid both days. The quilt show is in the Berglund Exhibit Hall.

