Deputies searching for person of interest in Campbell County larceny

Person of interest in Campbell County larceny.
Person of interest in Campbell County larceny.(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in identifying a person of interest in a larceny that occurred at Kohls.

The incident occurred on March 10th.

Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the picture is asked to call Deputy Edmiston with the Campbell County Sherrif’s Office at 434-332-9580.

