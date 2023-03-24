Developer asks to withdraw application for Botetourt apartment complex

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The developer of a planned 300-unit apartment complex in Daleville has asked to withdraw its application, according to Botetourt County. The application was scheduled to be heard by the Board of Supervisors during the March 28, 2023 public hearing.

TPB Enterprises LLC (Thomas Builders of Virginia) submitted an application to the County for two special exception permits to construct the project, which was given a favorable recommendation by the County’s planning commission by a 3-2 vote in February 2023, according to Botetourt County. County consideration of the project was tabled by the Board of Supervisors February 28 at the request of Thomas Builders to allow the company time to consider improvements to the project. The company’s current request is to withdraw further consideration of the project by the County entirely.

“Given the company’s request to not move forward at this time, I would expect the withdrawal to be approved during the 2:00 pm Board of Supervisors meeting on March 28, 2023, and removed from the 6:00 pm Board of Supervisors agenda,” said Board of Supervisors Chair, Dr. Mac Scothorn. “Just like other projects, this has been a consistent application of land use process in Botetourt County.” The Board’s meeting starts at 2:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Administrative Center.

This most recent proposal from Thomas Builders would have been the fourth project undertaken by the company in Botetourt County. The company is already building a car wash and a building for retail lease in the Orchard Marketplace shopping center in Daleville, and has started demolition work to construct a 240-unit luxury apartment community on the former Howard Johnson’s motel site near Exit 150 off Interstate 81.

Daniel Cyrus of Thomas Builders said, “The Wellington project withdrawal will allow us to place focus on our other projects in Botetourt. We are already in the process of investing more than $50 million in Botetourt and are looking at additional investments in the future as we build projects and relationships in this wonderful community.”

“I think the withdrawal by the company is prudent,” said Amsterdam Supervisor Steve Clinton, who represents the Daleville area. “The company has several projects underway in Daleville and this withdrawal, frankly, gives time to absorb those projects.”

