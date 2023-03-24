Experts urge safety over convenience when kids are in cars

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids and Car Safety is urging parents and caretakers to choose safety over convenience when it comes to keeping children in cars.

Amber Rollins is the director of the national nonprofit and works to prevent injuries and death from vehicle-related accidents.

She joined Here @ Home following a news headline out of Portsmouth, Virginia found a baby inside a stolen car.

So far this year 57 children were stolen in back seats of vehicles. Last year, nearly 300 were in that same situation, Rollins said.

“We need parents to understand there is no safe amount of time for their children to be alone in a vehicle and car theft is really only one reason why,” Rollins said. “Thousands of children have been injured or killed by power windows. Children knock cars into gear and then they fall or jump out because the car starts moving and they are afraid. Children find objects in the car and choke on them. They find guns. They get out and get run over by another vehicle.”

Rollins recommends using drive-throughs or curbside pick-up services when running errands with children.

If a business does not advertise curbside deliver, consider calling ahead. She said they might be willing to bring an order to your car.

Also, keep the doors locked and the keys on your person when pumping gas.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.