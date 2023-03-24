Birthdays
Jaclyn’s Hope shares resources with abuse survivors

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge County death investigation is still underway with a Lexington man facing murder charges after a woman’s body was found earlier this week.

While the details in this case are still being examined by Virginia State Police, we wanted to talk about resources for families in the area.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence estimates one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of domestic abuse or violence.

Jaclyn’s Hope is an organization dedicated to providing resources and information to survivors of domestic violence, and those currently in abusive situations. It was founded to help healthcare workers escape abusive situations, and carries on that mission after Jaclyn Hostetter lost her battle to cancer.

Co-founder and Buena Vista Victim Witness Director Michele Clark says Jaclyn’s Hope connects survivors to resources.

“What we desire to do is make sure that they know of the resources, the shelters that we can send them to the counseling that we can get them, the police department numbers and emergency numbers at their fingertips at all times,” Clark said Friday.

Clark encourages any woman in need to give her a call at (540) 460-300. She says leave a message, and she will get back to you.

If you’d like to donate to Jaclyn’s Hope’s mission, click here.

