Montvale man killed in Bedford County crash
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Montvale man died in a two-vehicle crash in Bedford County Friday morning, according to the Bedford Police Department.
Police say they responded at 5:20 a.m. to the 900 block of Blue Ridge Avenue.
An investigation indicated 85-year-old Ronnie Lantz was driving east on Blue Ridge Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto Ole Turnpike Dr, and was hit by a driver traveling westbound on Blue Ridge Avenue.
Lantz was pronounced dead at the scene.
