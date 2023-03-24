Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver

Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Police in Arizona arrested a Grubhub driver while they were out making a delivery.

And the customer still received their food.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the unidentified delivery driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop when Officer Valenzuela noticed a customer’s meal in the driver’s car.

Tucson police said the officer picked up the food and ended up bringing it to the customer.

“Valenzuela earned a five-star rating for protecting and serving ... dinner,” officer Frank Magos shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
Thomas Morris/Hunter and Melissa Trainer mugshots
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways
Leland Johnson mugshot
Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Rockbridge County
Front brings more rain showers later Friday into Saturday.
Move over, spring! Summer-like air continues through the weekend

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
The Roanoke County School Board voted to put the Burton Center for Arts and Technology back on...
Roanoke Co. School Board puts CTE Center back on Capital Improvement Project list, hope supervisors meet them halfway
Opioid Treatment Expansion With Department Of Corrections
Opioid Treatment Expansion With Department Of Corrections
Reward Increased To Help Solve Homicide
Reward Increased To Help Solve Homicide