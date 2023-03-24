Birthdays
Roanoke County announces Easter activities, Treetop Quest schedule

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Explore Park and Roanoke County Parks and Recreation are gearing up for Easter and spring recreation.

Alex North with Parks and Rec showed up on 7@four to chat about events.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at Green Ridge Recreation Center’s Indoor Pool Saturday, April 1. Register Online at RoanokeCountyParks.com.

Ages 1–5 go from 9AM to 9:45AM; ages 6-12 hunt from 10:15AM to 11AM.

Easter Eggsploration at Explore Park is Saturday, April 8. Register Online at RoanokeCountyParks.com.

It’s for ages 3–12, from 10AM–1PM. There is a sensory-friendly version from 11:30AM–noon.

Treetop Quest Spring Operation kicks off April 1 & 2, with weekend hours of 10AM to 5PM.

Register Online to save $5 at ExplorePark.org/Treetop.

