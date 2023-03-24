Sen. Kaine discusses bipartisan effort to repeal Iraq War authorizations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This month marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Invasion of Iraq, and US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) continues to lead efforts to repeal the congressional resolutions that authorized the use of military force.

Kaine says the bipartisan legislation will repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) against Iraq.

He says Congress needs to get back to exercising appropriate oversight of war, peace, and diplomacy.

Kaine believes we don’t need war authorization against a nation that’s now a partner and a force for regional stability in a region that needs it.

“Part of this, the really important part of this effort, is to repeal the war authorizations that are on the books that aren’t necessary. Because when they are on the books, they can be an invitation to abuse. The president can seize on an old authorization and say, ‘I do not need to come to Congress because I have got this authorization’ I can rely on and we have seen instances of that in the past,” said Sen. Tim Kaine.

Kaine says this will be the first time there has been a stand-alone floor debate on a war repeal in decades.

Senate has already advanced the bill and it is expected to make final passage soon.

